Gurugram to soon get connected with Vande Bharat Express, RRTS

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 6

Rail connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi has got a big push in the recent Union Budget. A new Vande Bharat Express, which will run between Delhi and Jaipur, will have a stoppage at the city railway station while the work on Alwar-Gurugram-Delhi Regional Rapid Transit System will soon start.

The North Western Railway has allocated Rs 30 crore to start the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Jaipur. The train is expected to have stoppages at Gurugram, Rewari, Alwar, Bandikui and Dausa. It will start functioning in next few months.

The semi-high speed has a maximum speed of 180 kmph but it operates at 130 kmph due to infrastructure-related factors.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is constructing three lines of Regional Rapid Transit System, will also soon start work on the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor. The pre-construction work of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana–Behrod) Urban complex RRTS corridor had started. The system will reduce traffic congestion in Gurugram, Sotanala, Rewari, Shajahanpur and Neemrana.

The high-speed corridor will connect Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) in Delhi to Alwar in Rajasthan via Munirka, Aerocity, Gurugram, Sotanala, and Rewari. Work on the Phase I is expected to be complete by December 2024. The stretch will get operational by April 2025. The final detailed project report for the project was approved by the state government in June 2018.