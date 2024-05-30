Gurugram traffic cops get face wash, sunscreen

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 29

As the temperature touched the 46°C mark in the city, the Gurugram traffic police with the help of a private company have provided 100 kits of sunscreen and face wash to police personnel discharging their duty amid the intense heatwave.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said in this sweltering heat, common people avoid going out of the house, but the traffic police personnel perform their duty with devotion.

Considering their routine and duties, Clinikally Company took the initiative to donate kits of face wash and sunscreen to police personnel.

During a programme held here, Manoj Mishra, HR head of the company, provided these kits to 100 traffic police personnel. On the occasion, Dietician Ritika Bansal explained the police personnel about proper ways to use face wash and apply sunscreen and how they protect from the sun.

“In the first phase, 100 kits have been given and in future, more such kits will be provided to traffic police personnel,” said DCP Vij.

