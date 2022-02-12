Gurugram: Trapped under debris, man saved after 16 hours

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 11

After struggling for almost 16 hours, rescue teams managed to save bureaucrat Arun Srivastava who was buried under the debris while his wife Sunita lay dead under it.

The couple had returned to their flat in D block from the airport 10 minutes before the roof collapsed on them. They were in their drawing room.

Srivastava was conscious and his leg (below the knee) was trapped under the rubble for 16 hours.

When amputation seemed to be the only solution, he was pulled out with his leg intact on the intervention of health authorities headed by CMO Virender Yadav. The Health officials used coconut oil to free his leg from his shoe and pulled him out. The rescue team first stabilised the debris. They then used specialised airbags to raise the debris enough to release 60-70 per cent of the leg.