Gurugram: Trapped under debris, man saved after 16 hours

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, February 11
After struggling for almost 16 hours, rescue teams managed to save bureaucrat Arun Srivastava who was buried under the debris while his wife Sunita lay dead under it.
The couple had returned to their flat in D block from the airport 10 minutes before the roof collapsed on them. They were in their drawing room.
Srivastava was conscious and his leg (below the knee) was trapped under the rubble for 16 hours.
When amputation seemed to be the only solution, he was pulled out with his leg intact on the intervention of health authorities headed by CMO Virender Yadav. The Health officials used coconut oil to free his leg from his shoe and pulled him out. The rescue team first stabilised the debris. They then used specialised airbags to raise the debris enough to release 60-70 per cent of the leg.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...