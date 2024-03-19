Gurugram: Two friends thrashed at club

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: A youth and his friend were brutally assaulted by five men following a dispute on the dance floor of a club where they were celebrating a birthday party. The assailants fled the scene in their car, while the injured had to be admitted to a private hospital. An FIR was filed at the Sector 29 police station. According to the complaint lodged by Bobby Sharma, a resident of Palwal, on March 16, he was at a club in Sector 29 to celebrate his friend Amit’s birthday. While dancing on the floor, an altercation ensued after a collision with another individual. OC

Three arrested for carjacking

Faridabad: The police have arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with an incident of carjacking. They had snatched a Swift car from a resident in Sector 58 on February 27. Two of them were identified as Navin Khan and Sachin (alias Lala), residents of Jatola village in Palwal, while the third is a minor. The crime branch had arrested Khan on March 4, while further interrogation led to the arrest of the other two. The stolen car has been recovered from Kotvan in UP. TNS

Woman dies by suicide

Gurugram: A 27-year-old mentally challenged woman reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the M3M Latitude Society in Sector 62 area on Sunday evening. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Shivika, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, and had been living with her family in the society for the past five years. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Shivika’s father said she was suffering from mental disorder for the past four years when her younger sister had also died after falling from a building in the same area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram