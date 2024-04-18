Gurugram University chemistry pupils can intern with IICT as institutes ink pact

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 17

The Gurugram University (GU) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, run by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to provide better internship opportunities for the students of chemistry and allied subjects.

Gurugram University Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar IICT Director Srinivas Reddy signed the MoU on Tuesday. The VC said under the agreement, GU students of chemistry and allied subjects would be able to do internships at IICT, Hyderabad. For this, a set of standards (criteria) have been designed by both the institutes.

The students would be selected for internship at IICT based on these standards. Vice-Chancellor Dinesh said experts of both institutions would guide students on how to secure a seat for internship at the IICT. Students would be trained to get knowledge on advanced research techniques at the IICT, V-C Dinesh added.

Under the agreement, IICT scientists and GU students would work together in various areas of research and teaching, including in guest lectures, faculty visits, access to library facilities, etc. Sarla Balachandran, a senior professor at GU, said university students would benefit from the agreement between the two institutions in becoming good scientists.

