Gurugram: Urban Square, green belt part of Kanhai Chowk revamp project

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 9

Kanhai Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in the city, will get a makeover by January next year. The revamp project aims at reducing congestion and improving the flow of traffic. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will execute the work at an estimated cost of Rs 1.92 crore.

The project is being executed by the GMDA along with the Raahgiri Foundation. Under the project, the GMDA is planning to build an Urban Square, which will further enhance the utility and aesthetics of Kanhai Chowk.

The chowk is a crucial intersection which links Sectors 44, 45 and 52 and witnesses heavy traffic flow as well as pedestrian movement. The junction is located close to several gated societies, markets and schools. As part of the redesigning of the junction, steps are being taken to improve traffic management as well as facilitate safe pedestrian movement.

“All important parameters are being taken up to improve the movement of both vehicular traffic and pedestrians at the junction,” said Colonel RD Singhal, Chief General Manager, Mobility Division, GMDA.

Work pertaining to installation of road signages, advanced direction signboards, marking designated pedestrian paths, zebra crossings, installation of road safety furniture such as at solar cat eye, bollards, reflective road studs, delineators, hazard marker, tree reflectors, median markers, extension of medians, SLOW and STOP markings on the road and other safety features are in progress.

#Gurugram