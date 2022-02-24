Gurugram varsity decides to conduct offline exams

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, 23 February

Refusing to bow down to students’ demand of taking online exams, Gurugram University has decided to uphold its previous decision “in best interest of students”.

A special meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Kumar. In which all Deans of Gurugram University, heads of departments and principles of its affiliated colleges participated.

Based on the suggestions of everyone in the meeting, keeping in mind the quality of education in the interest of the students, it was decided that the examinations would be conducted as per the guidelines given by the university earlier.

The examinations will be conducted as per the rules laid down earlier. During this important meeting, all principals assured the Vice-Chancellor that they would make full contribution in completing the examinations of all students studying here as per rules.

The principals of all colleges appealed to the students to take the examinations peacefully. Do not spoil your time and future by being misled by anyone. During this, the Vice-Chancellor said the question was not about the examination, but the importance of the degree. It is related to the future and life of thousands of students. That’s why we have taken the decision keeping in mind the future of all students.