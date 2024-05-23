Gurugram varsity, IIT-M sign pact for joint PhD programme

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 22

The Gurugram University, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has developed a joint PhD programme for the engineering students.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two institutions by the Vice- Chancellor of the GU Professor Dinesh Kumar and Director of IIT, Mandi Professor Laxmidhar Behera on Wednesday.

The V-C said the joint PhD programme would begin in the new academic session this year.

“This will boost the research programmes of both the institutes,” he said.

He said the students pursuing PhD in different disciplines in Gurugram University’s engineering department would be able to study simultaneously at the IIT to improve academic research.

As such, the research students will be able to use the modern equipment such as advanced lithography (e-beam, HIBL, 365 nm lithography), sputtering, ion etching and sophisticated characterisation equipment available in the research centre built at a cost of Rs 200 crore at IIT, Mandi.

The students will also get guidance by the experts from both the institutes for their research work and on completion of PhD, they will also be awarded a joint degree, Professor Dinesh Kumar claimed.

Under this agreement, both the institutions will also organise joint activities like workshops, conferences and training programs from time to time. This will allow students to experience the facilities and resources available at both institutions.

