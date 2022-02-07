Gurugram varsity releases newspaper

Gurugram: With the objective of providing practical knowledge of journalism to the students of the media department, Gurugram University Vice Chancellor Dinesh Kumar released a newspaper titled 'University Ink' on its campus in Sector 51 here. In the four-page newspaper, various news related to the university and other current affairs will be included in Hindi as well as English. The e-newspaper will also be available on the university website and can also be seen on its Facebook page.

Workshop on creative writing

Yamunanagar: To celebrate the 50th year of postgraduation in English, a ‘Craft of creative writing’ workshop was organised at Mukand Lal National College here. Ritu Kumar, head of English department, said to become a successful writer, learning the nuances of writing was a must. Resource person Chetna Keer, a novelist and columnist, dwelled in detail on the art of characterisation in creative writing, the need to comprehend its content and context giving illustrations from classics and literary legends.

College observes World Cancer Day

Yamunanagar: The NCC, NSS and Youth Red Cross units of Guru Nanak Khalsa College observed World Cancer Day. Principal (Maj) Harinder Singh Kang said this year's theme was 'close the care gap' as cancer was the second leading cause of death globally. NSS programme officers Dr Catherine Masih and Dr Sanjay Vij said cancer could occur at any age and if it was not detected and treated at the right time, it might increase the risk of death.

Training for competitive exams

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana has started a programme titled ‘Prayas’ in order to impart special training to the students for competitive examinations like National Eligibility Test (life sciences)/JRF/GATE. Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar said it would help the students to develop their academic abilities for making their career bright.