Gurugram varsity signs MoU with Beam Infotech for internship

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 16

The Gurugram University has signed an MoU with Beam Infotech Private Limited for engineering students who wish to do internship in big companies across the country. University Registrar Dr Rajeev Kumar Singh and Beam Infotech’s Managing Director Amit Gupta signed the MoU here on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar said the MoU’s main objective was to promote employment opportunities along with internships for the students of engineering department.

Under the agreement, this company will train students in the field of electronics components such as battery management systems for automotive headlights, inverters/UPS, PBA, power adapters and EV chargers, the VC said.

