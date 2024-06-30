Gurugram ward that remains clean for 2 months to get Rs 1 crore

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 29

Reflecting the gravity of poor sanitary conditions prevailing in Gurugram, the district administration has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to each ward that remains clean for two consecutive months. Similarly, wards that meet cleanliness standards for one month will receive a reward of Rs 50 lakh for development works. This was announced by Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan during a meeting to review the special cleanliness drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation over the past three weeks.

This initiative follows the Haryana Government’s declaration of a municipal solid waste exigency in Gurugram under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to address critical waste management issues.

As part of this effort, the MCG has launched the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Program (SWEEP) to clean the city. Bidhan said the reward scheme was decided in a recent SWEEP meeting. An independent agency, rather than district administration or municipal corporation officials, will check the cleanliness standards.

The award money will be used exclusively for development works in the respective wards. In the meeting, Bidhan, along with District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav and Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Dr Narhari Singh Banger, received progress reports from the officers in charge of cleanliness.

Bidhan said Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad would visit various parts of the city on Sunday to inspect the progress made so far. He directed the officials to regularly monitor door-to-door garbage collection. Additionally, all secondary points should be cleaned daily, and in areas where door-to-door garbage collection is regular, fines should be imposed on anyone attempting to dump garbage at vulnerable points.

A tractor-trailer should be stationed at each garbage vulnerable point, and the status of garbage at these points should be regularly updated through GIS mapping. An area-wise list of those working with construction and demolition (C&D) waste should be prepared, and they should be allowed to dump waste only at designated areas with issued licences.

Banger said 25 bulk generators of C&D waste have been identified in Gurugram city; FIRs have been filed against four of them, and challans have been issued against 19 tractor-trailers for dumping C&D waste in unauthorised places.

After the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, along with officials, visited the waste disposal plant at Bandhwari and various areas of Gurugram city to inspect cleanliness-related works.

