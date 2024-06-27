Gurugram Waste Management Crisis: Ahead of Chief Secretary’s visit, development authority CEO reviews sanitation drive

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 26

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas reviewed the ongoing sanitation campaign under the Solid Waste Environmental Exigency Programme (SWEEP) that has been implemented in Gurugram.

In a meeting, the GMDA CEO said Haryana Chief Secretary Haryana TVSN Prasad would visit various areas of Gurugram for inspection on June 30. He directed the ward in-charge nodal officers to ensure that the cleanliness system in their areas was in a good condition.

“To facilitate this, arrangements for manpower and machinery should be made as per requirement. Complaints received on helpline numbers should be resolved and feedback must be taken from the complainant after the resolution of the problem,” he asserted. He instructed officials to ensure that garbage and debris was removed from main roads and other public places.

Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan said two additional teams had been formed to enhance the efficacy of the sanitation drive. Each team would have 200 employees and would be equipped with adequate machinery and vehicles.

Gurugram MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said the cleanliness drive under the SWEEP was being monitored continuously. Ward in-charge HCS officers were visiting their respective wards daily and continuously inspecting the door-to-door garbage collection system and other vehicles and machinery.

Officers asked to expedite flood-prevention work

The GMDA CEO had also conducted a pre-monsoon inspection of flood-prone locations in Gurugram on Tuesday. He directed GMDA and NHAI officers present during the visit to ensure timely completion of all necessary works before the onset of the monsoon to curb urban flooding.

Locations inspected to assess flood management preparedness included the Ambience Mall Underpass, Old Delhi Road, Rajiv Chowk and Narsinghpur.

He said resource allocation, including the deployment of adequate pumping machinery, manpower and operators, must be prioritised at critical locations to facilitate quick resolution of any flood-related issues. Furthermore, all departments are to work collaboratively to resolve any bottlenecks or hindrances and accelerate the ongoing works.

During his visit to Narsinghpur, GMDA officers reported that a total of 10 pumps have been jointly installed by the NHAI and GMDA. A Sreenivas directed NHAI officials to remove the concrete slab constructed over a portion of the drain on NH-48.

To curb waterlogging near the Ambience Mall Underpass, the creation of a pond on the vacant, depressed land adjacent to the underpass was discussed. Stormwater can be pumped out using adequate pumping machinery into this pond.

The GMDA CEO also visited Old Delhi Road and instructed the officers concerned to clean the culvert at leg 1 drain to facilitate the speedy outflow of stormwater.

