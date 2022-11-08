Gurugram: Woman arrested for husband's murder

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have solved the murder case of a 42-year-old property dealer with the arrest of his wife. Her paramour, co-accused, is at large. Neetu (35) confessed she conspired to kill Dharmesh Yadav with the intention of grabbing his property and marrying her lover, Babloo Khan. Dharmesh was shot dead on October 29.