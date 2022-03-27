Gurugram woman jumps to death from flyover

Gurugram, March 26
A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the Rajiv Chowk flyover here this afternoon.
An alumnus of the Delhi University, the deceased has been identified as Sapna of Hans Enclave Colony near Rajiv Chowk. Before jumping off the flyover, she even slit both her wrists.
“The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as the deceased’s family is in shock and unable to give the statement. We are probing all angles,” said Inspector Dinesh Yadav, SHO, Sadar police station.
As per information, it was around 3 pm today when Sapna came on her Scooty, parked it and jumped off the flyover. She suffered head injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital but the doctor declared her brought dead. “We have taken the Scooty and her phone in custody. Her body is in the mortuary and an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow. No suicide not was found,” the SHO said. —
