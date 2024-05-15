Gurugram: Woman nabbed for killing 8-yr-old son

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

The police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for the murder of her 8-year-old son at Sirhaul village in the Sector 18 area here.

The woman, identified as Poonam Devi, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after her husband Arvind Kumar approached the police. After investigation, she confessed to the crime.

The police suspect that the woman may have had an illicit relation with someone and her son came to know about it, which could be the reason for the murder.

According to the police, they received information about the death of the child on Monday afternoon. When the police reached the hospital, the parents were present there.

Arvind, who works as a labourer, filed a complaint with the police in which he said he got to know about the critical condition of his child from a neighbour.

“I reached my rented house in Sirhaul village where many people were present. My son was unconscious and my wife was crying. There were marks on my son’s neck. We took him to hospital where doctors declared him dead. My son was murdered,” Arvind told the police in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 18 police station. Forensic teams collected the evidence from the spot. While investigating the case, a team of the Sector 17 police arrested Poonam Devi on Tuesday on the charge of murder.

“The accused has confessed to the murder of her son, but the actual reason for the crime has not been ascertained. We are investigating the matter,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.

