Gurugram’s ‘Green view society’ declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate by March 1

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram February 16

With the Green View society in sector 37D being declared unsafe by IIT Delhi, the residents have been asked to vacate the area by March 1. Holding the builder’s National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited and its contractors responsible for the plight of homemakers, the administration announced that anybody who wants to quit the society will be given refund along with one month's interest.

Following a meeting with 140 flat owners and officials of NBCC which had constructed the society, DC Gurugram Nishant Yadav announced that NBCC will provide alternate accommodation to the residents and those opting out of it and taking flats similar to theirs on rent will get reimbursed by NBCC.

"Homebuyers are victims and the builder of NBCC will bear every penny of their rehabilitation. The flat owners will continue to have ownership rights and we will not go ahead with demolition till compensation is paid. A second survey of the society will be done and even if it is livable with repairs, people will be free to walk out with refund," said DC Nishant Yadav.

The administration said that evacuation was urgent to ensure that there is no Chintel's like mishap and flat owners will have full support.

Residents of Green View are in panic after Partial tower Collapse at Chintel and despite being served notice to vacate, they had been staying and plans to vacate only when the developer refunds their money.

NBCC CMD PK Gupta said that they truly understood the plight of residents.

"It is even a shock for us how could a society of 700 -800 flats could deteriorate this fast in 4 to 5 years. The IIT Delhi team said it was high chloride levels in water which lead to corrosion. After first inspection we wanted to repair then the Covid 19 started and then rains led to water logging and when we started we were shocked at amount of damage that had happened by then. Even IIT Delhi team was shocked," Said Gupta

#green view society