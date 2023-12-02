Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya interacts with students at Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University, IIM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 1

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya interacted with students, research scholars and faculty members at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Friday.

“Quality research with technological intervention, innovation and start-ups to boost entrepreneurial culture and local research to provide solutions to societal problems is the need of the hour,” he said.

The Governor-Chancellor said advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual and augmented reality must be utilised for knowledge expansion and research for human welfare.

The Governor underlined the importance of regularly engaging in co-curricular and physical activities for improving physical and mental fitness. He reminded the students about the importance of individual social service for the betterment of the society.

#Bandaru Dattatreya #Rohtak