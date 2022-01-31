Haryana Governor: Make Youth aware of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, played an important role in India’s freedom movement by following the path of truth and non-violence.

This was stated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya while paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day at Raj Bhavan today. He also observed two- minute’s silence. He said the country is celebrating 75 years of independence this year in the form of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and remembering the heroes of our freedom struggle.

Dattatraya said there was a need to make the new generation of the country aware of the teachings of Gandhiji.

