Haryana Governor: Make Youth aware of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings

Chandigarh, January 30
The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, played an important role in India’s freedom movement by following the path of truth and non-violence.
This was stated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya while paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day at Raj Bhavan today. He also observed two- minute’s silence. He said the country is celebrating 75 years of independence this year in the form of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and remembering the heroes of our freedom struggle.
Dattatraya said there was a need to make the new generation of the country aware of the teachings of Gandhiji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions