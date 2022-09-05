Quality must in electronics & technology: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 4

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday inaugurated two-day international conference on “Smart packaging and printed electronics” at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, and the Offset Printers’ Association.

Dattatreya said the need of the hour was to take steps towards making the country self-reliant by establishing quality in the field of electronics and technology. A total of seven countries, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia and Greece participated in the international conference held at DCRUST. Addressing the participants of the country and abroad, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the business of smart packaging and printed electronics was continuously growing rapidly in the country. He said according to an estimate, India’s printed electronics market stood at US$ 0.78 billion in 2021 and is expected to touch US$ 3.11 billion by 2029.

The Governor said, “We have to work together with complete honesty, social service and truth to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ again. India has also shown this during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rajendra Kumar Anayath, said the work of printing as a technique of adding ink to paper on a substrate was already over.

