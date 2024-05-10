Guv should dissolve Assembly and impose Prez rule, says Deepender

Rohtak, May 9
Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said Governor should take cognisance of the present political situation in the state and dissolve the Haryana Assembly and call for fresh elections as the BJP government in Haryana has no right to remain in power. He demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state
Deepender, while interacting poll meetings in Badli assembly segments of Jhajjar district, said three independent MLAs in Haryana had withdrawn their support from the BJP and supported the Congress, due to which the current government in the state had come into minority. This government no longer has any moral right to remain in power. “For a majority in the 88-member House, support of 45 MLAs is necessary, whereas BJP does not have more than 42 MLAs,” he added.
He said everyone was angry with the government as Haryana had been derailed from the track of development under the BJP rule. He claimed that during the Congress government, the Kosli area was made a hub of education. Apart from this, construction of hundreds of new schools, ITI, engineering colleges, B.Ed, JBT colleges and upgrading of old schools was done.
