Gym owner arrested, hunt on for 3 others in road rage case

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 10

With the arrest of a woman, the Sonepat police have claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of roadways driver Jagbeer Singh, who was allegedly killed by some Thar riders near Kundli.

Accused Monika Grover (2L) in police custody. Ramesh Kumar

The accused, identified as Monika Grover (30) of New Moti Nagar, was arrested on Friday late night and produced in a court on Saturday. The court remanded her in the judicial custody. Monika is the owner of a gym. The Thar vehicle involved in the case was found at a parking lot in Delhi.

CIA-2 incharge Inspector Ajay Dhankar said Monika revealed during the preliminary investigation that she, along with her three friends, Pranjal, Vikas and Kunal, visited Garam Dharam Dhaba to have dinner after celebrating Kunal’s birthday.

Pranjal is in property business, Kunal has a private job, while Vikas is a sports trainer. All three used to come to Monika’s gym, sources said.

Monika also disclosed that Pranjal was driving the Thar jeep. After dinner at the dhaba, they were going back to Delhi. Near Biswanmile, they had an altercation with the Haryana Roadways bus driver. After the altercation, the bus driver stopped them near KFC Mall in Kundli. The driver, conductor and others alighted from the bus.

Pranjal, meanwhile, panicked and sped his vehicle towards Delhi and hit some people in the process, the inspector said. After that, they parked their vehicle in a parking lot.

Pranjal and Vikas reportedly fled to Garhmukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh, while Kunal also went into hiding.

Bus driver Jagbeer (49) was crushed to death. Saddened over the death of Jagbeer, his younger son Sandeep reportedly ended his life by consuming poison on Wednesday. After that, roadways employees went on strike for a day.

SP Himanshu Garg said police teams were trying to arrest the other three accused in the case.