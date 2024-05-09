Habitat conservation in spotlight at 3-day Yamunanagar workshop

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 8

A three-day capacity-building workshop on ‘Birdlife and Habitat Conservation’ was organised by the Haryana State Biodiversity Board in the district.

The workshop was conducted by ecologist TK Roy and ornithologist Vijay Vishwas. During the workshop, district coordinators received training in birdlife and habitat conservation.

Roy said the workshop was organised for the first time by the board under the guidance of Chairman Randeep Singh Jauhar and member secretary Ghanshyam Shukla.

He said 21 district coordinators and board members attended the workshop.

Roy said an indoor training session was held at Haryana Irrigation Conference Hall, while field training was organised at Kalesar National Park.

“Experts discussed ecological services and importance of birdlife in nature, human life and their identification,” he added. He said during the second day of the field visit, Rajesh Gulia, a retired district forest officer, shared his views and experience on the subject.

Ghanshyam Shukla said this type of capacity-building workshops and training hold importance for district coordinators.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar