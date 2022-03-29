Hackathon concludes at varsity

Faridabad: The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised a one-day event titled 'Chunauti-22: Solutions for smart India hackathon 2022 (SIH2022). The event was conducted by the institutions innovations council (IIC) in collaboration with the JC Bose Incubation Foundation at the university's incubation centre. Three teams were adjudged winners of Chunauti-22 based on their performance on four different criteria such as 'scale and complexity of the problem', 'Creativity and innovation of the solution', 'Probability of implementation', and 'Social, people and financial impact'. The first prize waswon by team 'Etwizs' led by Ishita Saxena, which worked on providing a blockchain-based solution by hosting a blockchain code on the cloud network to create a prototype app in the healthcare sector for securing and sharing medical records while keeping their private information safe. Team 'Invincible' led by Harshika Vats won for their solution of record management and referring patients among hospitals saving time, money and hassles in the process, secured first runner-up and team 'Hopeless ideals' led by Himanshu was second runner-up respectively for their solutions aimed at solving the problem of providing secure authentication for UID-based services in remote areas where cellular networks are weak. A total of 12 teams reached the final round of event.

Political scientist award

Kurukshetra: Professor Rajvir Singh Yadav, former Dean of social sciences, head of the department of political science and defence and strategy studies of Kurukshetra University, has been honoured with the senior national political scientist award for 2020 by the Indian Political Science Association. He received this award at the 59th All-India Political Science Conference of the association held at Meghalaya Science and Technical University. On this occasion, the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and national president of the Indian Political Science Association, Prof Santisree Dhulipudi Pandit honoured him.

Campus placement drive

Faridabad: The DAV Institute of Management (DAVIM), Faridabad, organised a campus placement drive with the help of TATA Motors and UA Consultants on the campus recently, for the undergraduate students of the institute. According to Dr Satish Ahuja, principal director, DAVIM, while a total of 108 students attended the campus drive, 25 students were shortlisted. Mr Devesh Mittal on behalf of TATA Motors and Ms Ratica on behalf of the UA Consultants conducted the face to face interviews and appreciated the knowledge base and communication skills of students.

Scholarship awarded to students

Ambala: The scholarship of Sitaram Jindal Foundation was distributed to students on Monday at Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantonment. The scholarships worth Rs 4.23 lakh were distributed to 25 students of first year and 31 students of second year. Congratulating the students, Principal Dr Rajendra Singh said Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship was a merit-cum-means based scholarship scheme. The objective of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to the meritorious candidates belonging to weaker families. College public relations officer Dr Naveen Gulati while congratulating the students said the college would continue to make such efforts in the future.