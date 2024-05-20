‘Had Congress been in power, Metro would have reached Rohtak’

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 19

Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today said the deteriorating law and order in the state was forcing industrialists to shift from the state. He said demanding ransom from businessmen and industrialists has become a common practice, and the general public is forced to live in an environment of fear.

Deepender was speaking at a programme organised by traders and businessmen at Madan Lal Dhingra Community Centre here on Sunday.

On the occasion, he told them there was no need to migrate as the Congress government would come to power in the state after three months.

“The BJP has derailed the entire state, including Rohtak, from the track of development and made it a victim of corruption and misgovernance. Today, there is an outcry in Rohtak city due to the problem of dirty water and blockage of sewerage. The Rs 350-crore Amrit Yojana was to be used for the maintenance of sewerage, drinking water supply and parks of Rohtak, which fell victim to a scam,” he added.

Talking about how the process of development has been derailed, he said the Bahadurgarh Metro would have reached Rohtak by now, if the Congress was in power. “The project has not moved forward even by an inch from where it was 10 years ago. Neither the BJP government in the last 10 years, nor the sitting MP in the last five years, has done any development work in the area,” he alleged.

