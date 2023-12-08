 Had faced investigation in Charkhi Dadri school, too : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Had faced investigation in Charkhi Dadri school, too

Had faced investigation in Charkhi Dadri school, too

Had faced investigation in Charkhi Dadri school, too

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 7

The arrested principal of a government senior secondary school at a Kaithal village had also been in controversy during his previous posting at a government school in a village of Charkhi Dadri district under the Badhra police station area.

‘Students got cold feet’

  • A teacher claimed that the complaint was disposed of after students refused to give a statement to the police
  • The principal was posted at a Charkhi Dadri school for 12 years

Sources revealed that he had faced inquiry by the police and the Education Department about two years ago following an anonymous complaint, purportedly filed by some students, alleging “misbehaviour” and use of “rough language”. The complaint was sent to the Chief Minister by email and also some other authorities.

The higher authorities had diverted the complaint to the District Education Office and the police. Subsequently, officials visited the school to take the statements of students.

Two teachers, who were posted in the school in the past, alleged that the accused used to “misbehave” with the students and used abusive language. Though an inquiry was initiated, and the police and education officials visited the school, the students did not give a statement to the inquiry team.

The sources said the principal remained posted in the school for about 12 years — from 2011 until his transfer to the Kaithal school this year. The senior secondary wing of the school had about 240 students and a staff of 17 teachers.

Surender Singh, the former sarpanch’s representative, informed the “Tribune” over phone that he recalled visiting the school on getting a complaint against the principal about two years ago, when his wife was the village sarpanch. “The authorities conducted the inquiry but no strict action followed. The principal had been embroiled in controversies during his posting in the village. He was also given a dressing down by some parents after getting complaints from their children,” he said.

Another teacher posted in the school recalled that the principal used unparliamentary and language for both girls and boys. “Education Department officials and the police visited the school, but what happened later is not known to me,” he stated.

Another teacher maintained that the complaint was disposed of after students did not give a statement to the police. “The matter must be referred to the Child Welfare Committee,” he said.

Badhra DSP Desraj Singh, however, stated that he could not recall any such matter coming to the police from the school.

#Hisar #Kaithal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

3
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

6
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

7
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

8
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

9
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall, hospitalised: Report

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train