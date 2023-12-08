Had faced investigation in Charkhi Dadri school, too

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 7

The arrested principal of a government senior secondary school at a Kaithal village had also been in controversy during his previous posting at a government school in a village of Charkhi Dadri district under the Badhra police station area.

Sources revealed that he had faced inquiry by the police and the Education Department about two years ago following an anonymous complaint, purportedly filed by some students, alleging “misbehaviour” and use of “rough language”. The complaint was sent to the Chief Minister by email and also some other authorities.

The higher authorities had diverted the complaint to the District Education Office and the police. Subsequently, officials visited the school to take the statements of students.

Two teachers, who were posted in the school in the past, alleged that the accused used to “misbehave” with the students and used abusive language. Though an inquiry was initiated, and the police and education officials visited the school, the students did not give a statement to the inquiry team.

The sources said the principal remained posted in the school for about 12 years — from 2011 until his transfer to the Kaithal school this year. The senior secondary wing of the school had about 240 students and a staff of 17 teachers.

Surender Singh, the former sarpanch’s representative, informed the “Tribune” over phone that he recalled visiting the school on getting a complaint against the principal about two years ago, when his wife was the village sarpanch. “The authorities conducted the inquiry but no strict action followed. The principal had been embroiled in controversies during his posting in the village. He was also given a dressing down by some parents after getting complaints from their children,” he said.

Another teacher posted in the school recalled that the principal used unparliamentary and language for both girls and boys. “Education Department officials and the police visited the school, but what happened later is not known to me,” he stated.

Another teacher maintained that the complaint was disposed of after students did not give a statement to the police. “The matter must be referred to the Child Welfare Committee,” he said.

Badhra DSP Desraj Singh, however, stated that he could not recall any such matter coming to the police from the school.

