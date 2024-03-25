Had no idea about changes in Cabinet, it hurts, says Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 24

Former Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has said that he was not dejected after his exit from the Cabinet in the newly formed government in Haryana under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar today, Vij said that he has been working for the party with the same enthusiasm. “I am not feeling sad at all. I will work more for the party as MLA than I used to work as minister,” he said. When asked about the replacement of the Chief Minister in Haryana, Vij said that he was not aware about the changes in the government at all. “Despite being the senior-most minister in the Cabinet, I did not have any idea of the change at the helm of affairs in the government. I am hurt at this,” he remarked.

When asked whether former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was aware about it or not, he said, “He must have had information. ‘Sara khel unhi ka to hai. Unko to sab kuch pata tha. Lekin hamein nahi pata tha. (It was all his game. He must have known all things. But I was not aware of it),” he said.

However, Vij said the new government has good people and he hoped that they would run the affairs of the government well. Reacting to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “Kejriwal himself used to say that if any of his ministers or he himself is found wrong in any matter, he would not hesitate in sending the ministers to jail and even he should go to jail for any wrongdoing. Then, why he is fretting now? He should immediately resign from the post of CM after his arrest on moral grounds.”

