Had warned BJP of growing discontent: Independent MLAs

Rohtak, May 7

In a major political development, three Independent MLAs — Sombir Sangwan (Charkhi Dadri), Randhir Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) — today withdrew their support from the BJP government and supported the Congress.

Letters sent to governor The three legislators who have withdrawn support to the Saini government have sent letters to the Governor.

They announced this at a news conference here in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, state Congress chief Uday Bhan and MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. The MLAs have sent letters to the Governor, withdrawing support from the government.

Talking to the media, the MLAs said there was no justification in giving an opportunity to the BJP again because every section was unhappy with it following rising unemployment, inflation, crime and flaws in family and property IDs. They claimed every class, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders and sarpanches, were on the warpath against the government. “We tried to warn the BJP on various occasions while we were supporting the government, but it did not relent,” they said.

Hooda expressed his gratitude to the MLAs for their support. “Their right decision, taken at the right time, will definitely bear fruit. Congress’s victory is certain,” he claimed.

Demanding President’s rule in the state, he said the BJP government had lost majority after the withdrawal of support from the JJP and Independent MLAs. Therefore, the Assembly elections should be conducted by immediately imposing the President’s rule.

“BJP leaders and workers themselves are fed up with the government. This is the reason why many people are joining the Congress. Till now, over 100 senior leaders, including 40 MLAs, former MLAs, MPs and former MPs have joined the party in the last over a year,” he claimed.

Uday bhan said often people left the opposition to go to the ruling party, but these MLAs had announced their decision to leave the ruling party, and support the opposition. Now, the BJP had no right to remain in power, he added.

