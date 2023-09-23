HAFED begins millet procurement today

Chandigarh, September 22
The state government has decided to start procurement of millet from September 23. As per the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, commercial procurement of millet will be done by HAFED in Rewari, Kanina, Bhiwani, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri mandis from September 23.
The government spokesperson said millet would be purchased at the prevailing market rate from those farmers of the state who are registered and verified on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal.
