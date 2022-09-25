HAFED gets $21.95 mn rice export order

Chandigarh, September 24
The Haryana Government’s apex cooperative federation, HAFED, has started exploring business opportunities in other countries to boost exports.
HAFED Managing Director A Sreenivas said it had received an order for the export of 20,000 tonne rice, valued at $21.95 million, to Saudi Arabia. HAFED successfully delivered its first consignment of 2,500 tonne basmati rice on September 10, 2022, the remaining quantity is likely to be dispatched in the last week of September. HAFED has procured over 20,000 MT basmati rice from Haryana farmers at market rates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...