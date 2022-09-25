HAFED gets $21.95 mn rice export order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The Haryana Government’s apex cooperative federation, HAFED, has started exploring business opportunities in other countries to boost exports.

HAFED Managing Director A Sreenivas said it had received an order for the export of 20,000 tonne rice, valued at $21.95 million, to Saudi Arabia. HAFED successfully delivered its first consignment of 2,500 tonne basmati rice on September 10, 2022, the remaining quantity is likely to be dispatched in the last week of September. HAFED has procured over 20,000 MT basmati rice from Haryana farmers at market rates.