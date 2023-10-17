Hafed procures four times more millet than last year

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 16

Hafed, a government agency has so far procured over four times more bajra produce across the state than last year at commercial rates of Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,250 per quintal while over 22 per cent procured produce is yet to be lifted from various grain markets in the state.

“A total of 3.31 lakh MT bajra (millet) has been purchased from various grain markets across the state till Sunday while a total of 80,382 MT bajra was procured by Hafed in the state in 2022. The figure will increase further in the coming days as the procurement process is still underway,” said Rajnish Sharma, Chief General Manager, Hafed.

Sharma said so far, 78 per cent of the procured bajra had been lifted from the grain markets across the state while the district authorities had been directed to ensure speedy lifting of the remaining produce so that the payment could be released to the farmers in due time.

“The procurement and the lifting is being done regularly in all districts. Even the farmers are getting the payment in due time. Initially, the bajra was procured at Rs 2,200 per quintal, but it is being purchased at Rs 2,250 per quintal since October 5,” said the Chief General Manager.

Bajra is mainly sown in eight districts — Mahendragarh, Rewari, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Nuh — of South Haryana. As per information, a total of over 73,000 MT bajra in Mahendragarh, 72,496 MT in Rewari, 34,590 MT in Jhajjar and 6,668 MT bajra has been procured in Rohtak district so far.

Anoop Kumar, District Manager, Hafed, said nearly 27,377 MT bajra in Jhajjar and 6,445 MT in Rohtak had been lifted so far while the remaining produce would also be lifted soon.

#Rohtak