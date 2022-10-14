HAFED stops bajra purchase

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 13

Government agency HAFED has stopped the procurement of bajra in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts after the state government announced to give a financial aid of Rs 450 a quintal to the farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY).

Loss despite govt aid Against the MSP of Rs 2,350 a quintal, HAFED was procuring bajra at Rs 1,900-1,950 per quintal

An aid of Rs 450 a quintal was announced in lieu of the difference between the MSP and the procurement rate

After HAFED stopped procurement, private players are not buying bajra at Rs 1,650-Rs 1,800 a quintal

So, farmers will suffer a loss despite getting Rs 450 a quintal under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana

The action has irked farmers, who are now forced to sell their produce in the open market at rates lower than what HAFED was paying to them.

The Centre has fixed Rs 2,350 per quintal as the minimum support price (MSP) for bajra, while HAFED was procuring it between Rs 1,900 and Rs 1,950 a quintal. The difference between the MSP and the government rates would be filled by Rs 450 monetary aid by the government.

Sources said the private players were now buying bajra between Rs 1,650 and Rs 1,800 in the above-mentioned four districts. Since the procurement at the government level had been stopped, the farmers had no other option but to sell their produce to private players.

Rinku of Dharuhera (Rewari) said he sold his 30 quintal bajra at Rs 1,665 a quintal in the Rewari grain market. “Many others who sowed bajra late are facing a similar situation. They are feeling ‘cheated’ as they will have to bear a loss of Rs 235-250 per quintal, despite getting a financial aid of Rs 450 per quintal, if the government does not buy their produce,” he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), led by its state vice-president Inderjit Singh, visited the grain market in Kalanaur today and denounced the government decision of stopping the bajra procurement.

“Farmers and commission agents are facing a lot of hardship due to unilateral stoppage of bajra procurement, while initially it was declared that every grain will be bought,” said Inderjit. Several disappointed farmers had to take their produce back home, he added.

HAFED District Manager Anoop Nain told “The Tribune” that the procurement of bajra had been stopped following directives from the state government. “Around 15,000 MT bajra in Jhajjar and 3,000 MT in Rohtak has been procured this season,” he added.

Sant Kumar, DM (HAFED), Rewari, said 8,684 MT bajra was procured by the government in Rewari district, while Neeraj Tyagi, DM, Mahendragarh, said his district recorded a purchase of 15,000 MT bajra at Rs 1,900 to Rs 1,950 per quintal.