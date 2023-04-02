Hail damages crops in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 1

A fresh spell of hailstorm that lashed the district on Saturday further damaged the wheat and mustard crops in several villages. Distressed farmers said they were already bearing the brunt of unseasonal rain and the hailstorm had completely destroyed their crops.

“Crop losses due to the hailstorm have so far been reported in Bhagwatipur, Khairati, Chandi, Titoli and Samar Gopalpur villages of the district. This spell of hailstorm has completely ruined the farmers who were hoping some earnings after unseasonal rain wreaked havoc on the fields before,” said Preet Singh, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, adding that the farmers should be given Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation.

Umed Singh, a farmer from Khairati village, said the wheat crop had already been flattened due to unseasonal rain and high-velocity winds, and the hailstorm had led to cent per cent loss of the crop. “We will be ruined if the government did not help us,” he added.

Arun, another farmer from Bhagwatipur village, said rabi crops had suffered extensive damage in nearby villages. “We all are under immense stress due to crop losses as agriculture is the only source of livelihood for us. The government should provide us financial relief immediately,” he added.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda claimed the latest spell of hailstorm had caused a huge loss to wheat and mustard crops in various villages of the district. “The distressed farmers are now eyeing the state government for help. The government should announce adequate compensation for bailing them out of this crisis,” said Hooda.

Mahabir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture, said crop losses due to hailstorm had been reported in many villages of the district. “Our team will visit the fields to assess losses. Farmers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should lodge their complaint about crop losses within 72 hours,” he added.

From tomorrow, report crop damage on e-portal