Bhiwani: Hail hits region, rabi crops damaged

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, February 25

Hail, coupled with rain, lashed several villages of the Loharu region in Bhiwani district this evening, causing damage to the rabi crops.

Crops, including mustard, wheat and vegetables, were damaged in villages Singhani, Kharkhari, Budhedi, Nakipur, Chahar and adjoining villages of Bhiwani district. A farmer from Chahar village, Sombir Singh, said mustard was almost at the flowering stage and the hail had extensively damaged mustard plants. “We are assessing the losses. The hail occurred for about 10 minutes and a white shield enveloped the fields,” he said. —