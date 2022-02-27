Hailstorm damages crops in Rewari, Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, February 26

The hailstorm that lashed Rewari and Mahendragarh on Friday evening has brought misery for farmers as the standing crops of wheat and mustard spread over 40,000 acres in 80 villages of these districts have suffered considerable damage. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has started preliminary surveys to ascertain losses.

Hopes of bumper crops dashed We were expecting bumper crops this time but the hailstorm has dashed our hopes. Both wheat and mustard crops have suffered extensive damage. — Krishan, farmer, Khol village File applications, farmers told Farmers have been asked to file applications within 72 hours to get localised claims for the crop loss under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. — Vazir Singh, Agri Dy Director, Mahendragarh

“As many as 50 villages of Khol, Jatusana and Bawal blocks in Rewari district have been found affected by the hailstorm where losses to wheat and mustard has been reported up to 35 per cent. These villages include Aulant, Babroli, Balawas, Dahina, Dakhora, Gothra, Gulabpur under Jatusana block, Budla, Saraywas, Majri Duda, Jarthal, Panchor, Deodhai, Gujriwas and Lalpur under Bawal block,” said a source.

Sources maintained Siha, Lohana, Dhawana, Khaleta, Majara, Jainabad, Pranpura, Khori, Majra Ahir, Kundal, Aaliawas, Chimnawas, Kadhu, Mandola, Bhathera, Mundi, Buroli, Bharawas, Masani, Hansaka and several other nearby villages witnessed damage to both crops. “We were expecting bumper crops this time but the hailstorm has dashed our hopes. Both wheat and mustard crops have suffered an extensive damage in the hailstorm hence the government should announce a special girdawari to bail us out of this crisis,” said Krishan, a distressed farmer from Khol.

Deepak, SDO (Agriculture), Rewari, said teams were carrying out preliminary surveys in affected villages. “In Mahendragarh, the hailstorm has taken a toll on standing crops of wheat and mustard in Kanina, Satnali and Mahendragarh blocks. Initially, a survey by the local office of Agriculture Department had assessed losses upto 25 per cent in both villages. Daroli Ahir, Israna, Rambaans, Khudana, Garhi, Aadampur, Bhurjat, Sihor, Basayi, Sehlang, Jadwa, Dhani Bhalothia and Aakoda villages are worst-affected,” said sources. Vazir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Mahendragarh, said affected farmers had been asked to file applications within 72 hours to get localised claims for the crop loss under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana. “Officials of the Agriculture Department and Insurance Company have been deputed at block levels to receive claim applications. We will ensure compensation to farmers soon after carrying out the survey to calculate actual loss at the earliest,” Singh added. Meanwhile, Ateli MLA Sitaram Yadav along with administrative officials visited some villages to take stock of the situation. He also interacted with distressed farmers.