Hailstorm, rain damage wheat, mustard crops in Jhajjar villages

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 19

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm have brought misery to farmers as these caused damage to the standing crops of mustard and wheat in many villages of the district. Various teams of the Revenue and Agriculture departments have, meanwhile, started visiting the villages to assess the losses.

“Mustard crop had reached the harvesting stage, while wheat crop was also flourishing well, but hailstorm, coupled with high velocity winds and rain, have completely destroyed my crops spread over 12 acres. I will be ruined if the government does not lend a helping hand to bail me out of this crisis,” said Parveen of Akheri Madanpur village here.

He maintained that the situation was similar for the farmers of neighbouring Naugava, Rudiawas, Sunderheti, Ladayan and Birhar villages. Farmers of all these villages would assemble at Grain Market in Matanhel town on Monday to discuss the prevailing situation and submit a memorandum to the SDM regarding the crop loss, he added.

Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), said they had received the information about crop loss due to hailstorm and rain in some villages of the district hence different teams of revenue officials had been sent to the affected villages to assess the losses.

“Further action will be taken as per the report to be submitted by the officials after calculating the losses. The government has launched e-Fasal Kshatipurti portal. Hence affected farmers can lodge their complaint about the crop losses on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, along with her supporters, visited various villages to take stock of the situation caused by the hailstorm and rain. She said the state government should announce special girdawari and to provide adequate compensation to the distressed farmers.

“I will also raise the issue of the crop loss in the ongoing Assembly session to mount pressure on the state government for providing financial aid to the affected farmers,” Bhukkal added.

Deepender seeks special relief

Jhajjar: Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda on Sunday said that mustard, wheat and vegetable crops had suffered heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains and heavy hailstorm in many districts of the state, hence the government should announce a special girdawari to compensate the distressed farmers. Deepender was addressing a public meeting in Badli town. TNS

Selja also for compensation

Hisar: Former Union Minister and Congress national general secretary Kumari Selja has demanded compensation for the farmers who have suffered losses due to the recent rain and hailstorm to their standing rabi crops in the state. She was addressing a public meeting in Hisar on Sunday. TNS