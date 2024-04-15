Half marathon held to encourage voters

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 14

The district administration, in association with the Samrat Prithviraj Social Club and other social outfits, today organised a half marathon in Narnaul to motivate people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled on May 25. The theme of the event was ‘Chunaw Ka Parv-Desh Ka Garv’ and ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’.

340 participate SP Arsh Verma flagged off the marathon while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-nodal officer of SVEEP activities Deepak Babulal Karwa gave away the prizes to the winners. A total of 340 persons participated in the event.

“Sports not only reduce stress but also keep humans physically and mentally fit so everyone should play games to remain healthy,” said the SP.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC exhorted the people to contribute in the biggest festival of democracy. “Mahendragarh district has a total of 7.20 lakh voters in the district. Among these, 8,907 are first-time voters,” he added.

The marathon was organised in three categories i.e. 5km, 10km and 21 km. The SP participated in the 10km event while the Additional Deputy Commissioner in 21 km run.

#Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh