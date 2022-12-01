Half of required medicines not available at Faridabad Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 30

Bhadshah Khan (BK) Civil Hospital here, one of the largest government hospitals in the state, in a reply to an RTI application accepted that 146 types of medicines were not available at its pharmacy. Only 143 types of medicines were in the stock presently, the reply mentioned.

The reply was to an RTI application filed by Ajay Saini, who had sought the status of medicine availability in the hospital. Officials in the hospital said some medicines had been out of stock since 2015. Many common medicines, including ibuprofen, paracetamol drops, diazepam and even painkillers, were not available at the pharmacy most of the times, they added.

“Unavailability of medicines in the hospital has become a routine affair. The officials concerned blame the lack of supply from the Health Department,” said Saini. He added the exact cause of the shortage of medicines was yet to be mentioned. “The majority of patients who visit the hospital either belong to poor or lower middle class. They are not able to bear the cost of medicine from outside the hospital,” he added.

The 296-bed hospital has also been facing shortage of staff, including specialist doctors. Against the requirement of at least 12 doctors in the emergency OPD, only three are available, said an employee of the hospital.