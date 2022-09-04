Halla Bol rally: Joblessness, price rise at all-time high, says Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said price rise and unemployment had touched an all-time high and were the principal challenges confronting the people of the country.

Hooda was addressing the Congress Party's ‘Mehngai pe halla bol’ rally at the capital's Ramlila Ground.

“It is important for the Congress to stand up against the twin challenges of inflation and joblessness and that is why this rally is being held today and will be followed by Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said Hooda, speaking to a frenzied crowd.

The former Haryana CM said the state was known for “Jai jawan, jai kisan.”

“But both the farmers and the soldiers are under stress today. Haryana government recently advertised posts for the job of peons and graduates and post graduates applied. That is the level of unemployment,” said Hooda.

He added that earlier Haryana youths used to enter the armed forces and saw that entry as a lifelong service.

“But now the government has brought Agnipath scheme to recruit Agniveers who will be sent back home after four years of job. The armed forces strength will also reduce. This is a major concern at a time when we have to fight China,” Hooda said.

The former CM cracked a joke on the state of joblessness in the country saying, “A jobless man landed the role of a bear in a circus and was terrified to find himself in the cage with a lion. When the two got talking, the lion asked the bear to relax and said -- I am also a jobless youth in the skin of a lion.”