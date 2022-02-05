Hanging overhead cables threat to locals

Loosely hanging overhead cables and wires at the main entry point of Friends Colony on the main Model town entry road from Assandh road in the city is posing a serious threat to both motorists and pedestrians. Residents feel that these are an open invitation to fatal accidents. They have even approached the UHBVN officials several times and demanded erection of an electricity pole in the area, but to no avail. This is a serious issue and should be addressed on priority as it poses a serious threat to residents. —Jitender Kumar, Panipat

Tribune impact: Dump cleared

Sfter the issue of “Turning roadside into garbage dumps” was highlighted in “What our readers say” column of The Tribune on January 28, it is heartening to see that the authorities have taken action and got the garbage dump cleared from near Lane 9, Sector D, Defence Colony. It is a good sign and the authorities must keep it up. – Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Better utilisation of old bus stand

Since the new bus stand building is ready and the old one will soon be abandoned, the administration is planning to utilise this 9 acre land whose market value is around Rs 100 crore. The government plans to develop a hospital or a multiplex on this site. The 200-bed existing hospital is in doldrums as there’s not much staff and medical facilities. A multiplex normally runs into losses and gradually closes down. The government should build either a good school or planned market with all facilities, including basement parking and toilets as this property is located in the heart of the city. –Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

