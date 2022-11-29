Haphazard parking leads to traffic chaos

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

Indiscriminate parking of vehicles on the roadside and market places is leading to the worst traffic jams on almost all the major city roads, intensifying the suffering of commuters.

Drivers often park their vehicles in an unplanned manner, blocking major portion of any road. The Kunjpura road, Railway road, Karan Gate market, Mughal Canal market, Bus Stand road, near Dyal Singh College and road opposite to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College linking to Dyal Singh College, regularly witness haphazard parking and unplanned traffic management.

With cold wave gripping the region, people have started preferring four-wheelers over two-wheelers for daily commute, which has added to the problem. “The existing parking areas are not enough to accommodate vehicles, and there is a need to increase the number of parking lots in the area,” said Lalit Kumar, a shopkeeper.

“The former Deputy Commissioner had earmarked no-vehicle zone on the Kunjpura road but a few shopkeepers here did not allow the implementation of the initiative. It was a thoughtful idea towards reducing pollution,” said another resident, Dinesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the authorities were trying their best to tackle the situation. The traffic police have been asked to take proper action and tow-away vans are already in service. The violators are being fined, he added.