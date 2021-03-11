Haphazardly parked vehicles a nightmare for commuters

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 15

Congested lanes, absence of parking spaces and haphazardly parked vehicles in the busy Sadar Market of Ambala Cantonment have become an ordeal for commuters. People, including shopkeepers, park their vehicles on the roadsides, which lead to traffic congestion in the market.

Take action against defaulters The administration should take action against those who leave their vehicles unattended on the roads. —Sumit Gupta, A commuter Multi-level parking under construction A multi-level parking is under construction and a section of the facility will come into operation in 10 days. —Sachitn Gupta, ADC-Cum- Administrator of Ambala Sadar Municipal Council

Four-wheelers can be spotted parked unattended on Nicholson Road, DC Road, near Ram Bazaar and other areas of Sadar Bazaar. Rajender Singh, a resident, said, “Sometimes it becomes difficult to negotiate the vehicles through the wrongly parked vehicles and it leads to a complete roadblock. It also hampers the movement of emergency vehicles. A multi-level parking is under construction, but even after missing several deadlines, the project is yet to be completed.” Sumit Gupta, a commuter, said, “The administration should take action against those who leave their vehicles unattended on the roads. During any VIP movement, the police and the municipal council officials make ensure that not a single vehicle is parked wrongly and no product of the shopkeeper is outside of the permissible limit, but in routine, not much attention is paid.” An official said, “The absence of parking space has been a major issue. People claim that there is no parking facility available and in this situation, they have no other option but to leave their vehicles in the market. Moreover, the shopkeepers also start objecting if the policemen stop them from parking their vehicles in the market, they start calling up the local politicians and also threaten to close the market if any action is taken.”

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta who visited Ambala on Friday also directed officials to gather information about the government and private parking spaces and also the data regarding the vehicle capacity of the parking spaces. He also directed them to check if there were banks in the main markets, to coordinate with the bank officials and ensure that the vehicles were parked properly so that other commuters did not face any inconvenience.