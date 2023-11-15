Harrdy Sandhu reschedules Gurugram show owing to ‘rising pollution levels’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 15

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has rescheduled his upcoming show in Gurugram in the wake of “rising pollution levels”.

Sandhu announcing rescheduling on social media saidthe safety of fans is his “top priority”. The Punjabi star was set to kickstart his first ever all-India tour titled ‘In My Feelings’ on November 18 from Delhi NCR.

Known for hit numbers like“Bijlee”, “Kya Baat Ay” and “Naah”, said the organisers will announce the new date of the Gurugram show soon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our upcoming show in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) on November 18 will have to be rescheduled. The rising pollution levels and government regulations aimed at curbing them have made it essential for us to prioritize safety.I assure everyone that we are working on finding a new date that works for everyone. Your safety is my top priority, and I can’t wait to share the stage with you when the conditions are right,” the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

Gurugram recorded very poor air quality in majority of areas on November 15 and average AQI stood at 315.

Though administration opened schools up to primary level attendance remained thin as parents abstained from sending their children out. The city has been reporting steady increase in number of pulmonary and ophthalmic patients.

#Environment #Gurugram #Pollution #Social Media