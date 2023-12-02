HARSAC claims 37% drop in farm fires in Haryana; it's unlikely, say experts

Hisar, December 1
Even as the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) data showed nearly 37% decline in farm fires in the state, “severe” air pollution last month and the ground situation debunk the data.
As per HARSAC, Fatehabad district recorded 579 active fire locations (AFLs) this kharif season. The district has reported the highest number of AFLs for the third consecutive year in the state. It had reported 767 AFLs in 2022 and 1,479 AFLs in 2021. Farmers in several villages claim that the ground situation was even worse than last year. The air quality had deteriorated to “severe” for around two weeks in November. The AQI was consecutively above 400 (“severe” category) in Jind, Hisar and Kaithal districts, indicating that there were more cases, experts claimed.
