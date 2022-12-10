Harsher penalties fail to deter Gurugram violators

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 9

Among various issues plaguing Gurugram traffic management, wrong side driving emerges on the top. In order to take a shortcut, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers ply their vehicles in wrong direction, which often leads to accidents.

Of shortcuts and traffic jams Most violations take place in the old city where traffic volume is increasing day by day

In Islampur, Badshahpur and Bhondsi villages vehicles ply in wrong direction for several kilometres

In Sector 29, motorists use shortcuts to avoid traffic jam and reach commercial areas DCP talks tough By taking shortcuts, violators are putting their lives as well as of others at risk. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow traffic norms. Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, Traffic police More cops required A total of 993 traffic police personnel, including Home Guards and Special Police Officers required

In total, more than 1,500 police personnel required

Though the police have increased penalty by 10 times for this particular offence, violators seem to be undeterred. A total of 40,000 challans have been issued till November for wrong side driving. Over 8 lakh challans amounting to Rs 8 crore have been issued for various other offences.

According to traffic police, 812 road accidents took place in the district till October in which 327 people lost their lives. One of the key reasons behind these accidents was wrong side driving. The Gurugram police have identified 80 spots where vehicles usually ply in wrong direction in the district.

While the police had issued 49,671 challans in 2019 for driving on the wrong side, the number of challans came down to 39,765 in 2020.

Spots, including Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Om Nagar Road, Sector 56, Sector 29, Huda City Centre flyover, Basai flyover, Signature Tower Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Golf Course Road, IFFCO Chowk, Galleria Market Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Islampur, Badshahpur and Bhondsi were some of the major intersections where people defy traffic norms. In order to keep tabs on violators, the Gurugram traffic police had increased the fine up to Rs 5,500 in August, however, the police failed to rein in violators.