Harvesting delayed, but bumper wheat crop expected this year

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 2

Though the procurement process for wheat started in the state yesterday, the arrivals are yet to begin at the grain markets due to delayed harvesting in the district.

Crop arrivals to pick up pace after april 10 The harvesting is yet to begin in Ambala and the arrivals are likely to begin next week and pick up pace after April 10. Since the weather has been favourable so far, a good yield is expected this year. Dr Jasvinder Saini, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala

As per the Agriculture Department, a bumper crop is expected this year but it hasn’t fully ripened yet for harvesting and may take four to six days more before the harvesting picks up pace in the district.

Brij Mohan, a farmer from Saha, said, “Prolonged winter and lower temperature have delayed the harvesting, but the weather has been good so far and a good yield is expected. The crop is looking healthy and I will harvest my crop next week.”

Similarly, Rajiv Kumar, a farmer from Hasanpur village, said, “Wheat requires cold weather conditions to thrive and the extended cold conditions and rains have increased the hopes of a good yield. The crop has not yet matured and if the weather remains favourable, it will be ready for harvesting by April 10.”

Dr Jasvinder Saini, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, said, “The harvesting is yet to begin in Ambala and the arrivals are likely to begin next week and pickup pace after April 10. Since the weather has been favourable so far, a good yield is expected this year.”

The market committee officials are also expecting higher arrivals in the grain markets this year.

While 16.23 lakh quintal of wheat arrived in the grain markets of Ambala in 2022-23, the total arrivals were registered at 22.22 lakh quintal in 2023-24, and this year the total arrival is expected to be around 25 lakh quintal.

Ambala District Marketing Enforcement Officer Rajiv Choudhary said, “The arrivals are yet to begin at the grain markets. We are expecting the arrivals by April 10 for which all arrangements have been made and help desks have also been set up at the grain markets. Against the arrival of around 22.22 lakh quintal last year, we expect the arrival to remain around 25 lakh quintal this year due to the anticipation of a bumper crop. The market committee staff has been directed to ensure that no farmer faces inconvenience in getting gate passes and the stock is lifted in time.”

Meanwhile, Ambala Cantonment SDM Satinder Siwach visited New Grain market and enquired about the arrangements for the procurement season.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala