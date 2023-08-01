Haryaan CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Anil Vij appeal for peace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today appealed to the fighting groups to maintain peace in Nuh following clashes.

Vij said after getting information regarding the incident in Nuh, instructions had been given to send additional security forces there and security forces from nearby districts had also been sent there.

Vij said they had talked to the Central government and three companies were being airdropped so that people could be helped and saved.

The Home Minister said instructions had also been issued to suspend the Internet in Mewat so that people did not spread rumours. He appealed to the people of Nuh to maintain peace and law and order. He said wherever people were stranded, they were being rescued and additional forces were being sent there.

Home Minister Vij said the SP of Mewat was on leave, but the SP of Palwal was in charge of both districts and was present at the spot and had reached there with the force to rescue people.

