Haryaan to fast track promotions in colleges, universities

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, July 8

The BJP-JJP government is set to fast track the promotions from the level of associate professor to professor in the government colleges, private-aided colleges and university across the state.

In a development that will end stagnation, the promotions under the career advancement scheme (CAS) will now be made time-bound benefiting hundreds of senior teachers in the colleges and universities.

Currently, the promotions under the CAS are allegedly delayed for years with the result that senior faculty, working at the level of associate professor, faced stagnation. As a result of this, a substantial number of associate professors retired from the service without getting promotion to the post of professor.

Under the new guidelines, issued by the Director of Higher Education, the colleges and universities have been asked to complete the screening process for the promotion within three months from the receipt of application.

Meanwhile, the meeting regarding CAS of the government colleges for promotion from the associate professor to professor shall be held in the Department of Higher Education on quarterly basis. However, all cases of CAS of the government-aided private colleges from the associate professor to professor shall be verified by the concerned affiliating university.