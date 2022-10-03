Haryana 2nd in country in Swachh Survekshan-2022

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

On the basis of the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022, the ODF sustainability for total sanitation and excellent implementation of various components of the ODF Plus, Haryana has secured the second position in the country under the category of states having a population of more than 30 lakh.

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli received this award from President Draupadi Murmu today at a programme organised in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, and the Minister of State, Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, were present on the occasion.

Babli said every department of the state was committed to taking the state to the highest level by adopting innovative working procedures and implementing schemes. Special focus was being given to accelerating development growth in rural areas along with uplifting their lifestyle. He said along with the officials of the Development and Panchayats Department, swachhta sainik, Education Department, Women And Child Development Department, and other social institutions played a key role in achieving this target.

He said the fact that Bhiwani district ranked top in the nation’s overall rural cleanliness survey indicated that both government and the rural public were concerned a lot about maintaining cleanliness. He said in 22 villages of Bhiwani district, rain and dirty water had been managed by making special structures. Along with this, 24 ponds were being renovated and beautified under the Mission Amrit Sarovar project in different villages of the district.

He said geographical conditions in Haryana was different in every district. The government and administration were doing a commendable job in this regard. Understanding their responsibility towards the environment, people also had to contribute significantly in keeping their surroundings clean. He added: “We all have to adopt a technique for the proper disposal of our household garbage which is the need of the hour.”

