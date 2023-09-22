 Haryana: 5 youths arrested with Rs 45 lakh ‘unaccounted’ cash in Ambala : The Tribune India

Haryana: 5 youths arrested with Rs 45 lakh ‘unaccounted’ cash in Ambala

The accused are from Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal in Haryana and Zirakpur in Punjab

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ambala (Haryana), September 22

Five youths were arrested on Friday after unaccounted cash worth Rs 45 lakh was recovered from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused and also recovered two vehicles, two laptops and seven mobile phones from their possession.

The accused are from Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal in Haryana and Zirakpur in Punjab, they said.

According to police, the accused were nabbed near a restaurant on Ambala-Chandigarh national highway. During interrogation, the accused could not give any satisfactory answer to the questions asked about the cash, said police.

Ambala Additional SP Pooja Dabra said the police are investigating the matter thoroughly.

It is not clear in the preliminary investigation why the accused had come to Ambala from Karnal with the huge money and for what purpose and to whom this amount was to be given, police said.

Police have also informed the Income Tax Department in this regard, officials said.

The laptops and mobile phones recovered from the suspects will be analyzed by the cyber cell to get more information about them, police said.

The accused will be produced before a court and their police remand will be sought for further investigations in the case, the officials said.  

#Ambala #Karnal #Panipat #Sonepat #Zirakpur

