Haryana AAP formula: Divide Chandigarh in 2 parts; give Punjab, Haryana Rs 20k crore each for new capitals

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 5

While Punjab and Haryana are battling it out over Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta has said the Central government should divide Chandigarh in two parts and pay both governments 20,000 crores to make separate capitals.

“What do we reap by passing resolutions just criticising and not offering any solutions? Rather than calling special sessions like today and doing nothing this state government should go to the Centre and seek its right. They should ask for half of the Chandigarh and Rs 20,000 crores,” Gupta told The Tribune.

Gupta was in the city today to chair south zone workers meet of the party. He said the party will come to power in Haryana also. Gupta said in 2025, both Haryana and Punjab will have AAP government and both capital and SYL issue will be resolved.

“There is no intent of solving the issues in the current government and neither did their predecessors had it. They just want to politicise the issue and that is why this has lingered on for all these decades. If both state governments sit and talk it out with intent of resolution, it will be solved in a day. CM Khattar does not have the will. In addition to talking about water distribution in both states we should start by talking about water going in Pakistan. 70 per cent of our water is going in Pakistan which should be stopped as our lands are parched. Delhi had water crisis but today every home has water because we had the intent to solve the problem,” added Gupta.

Gupta added that central government is insecure of AAP, which is just a 10-year-old party.